Police arraigns 7 for allegedly attacking Mimiko’s convoy

The Ondo State Police command on Friday arraigned seven people allegedly involved in the attack on Ondo State governor, Olusegun Mimiko.

The accused persons were arraigned before a Magistrate’s Court sitting in Oke Eda, Akure, the state capital.

They include Tunde Alabi, Olanrewaju Olomolatan, Adeniyi Michael, Samson Omodara, Ijalade Oluwaseun, Abiola Eniola, and Yusufu Mohammed.

The prosecution said the accused persons were charged with felony, unlawful assembly, destruction of public properties and riot.

The accused persons, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Presiding Magistrate, Victoria Bid- Manuel adjourned toFebruary 22, 2017, for the continuation of trial.

She also ordered that the accused be remanded in prison.

Recall that some youths had attacked Mimiko’s convoy on Thursday.

They were protesting against the outgoing governor’s attempt to sponsor 38 bills at the Assembly.

