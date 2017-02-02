Police arrest 17 suspects linked with southern Kaduna killings

The Nigeria police said it has arrested 17 suspects involved in the recent killings in Kafanchan, Kaduna state.

Jimoh Moshood, police spokesman in the state made the disclosure on Thursday in Abuja.

He presented the suspects before journalists while stating that 29 assorted firearms were recovered from them.

He explained that the suspects were arrested after discreet and sustained investigation, adding that they would be charged to court on completion of investigation.

He added that the inspector-general of police assured communities in Southern Kaduna of adequate security and protection of their lives and property.

