Police arrest 5 suspects allegedly planning to attack Southern Kaduna

The Police in Kaduna State said it has arrested 5 suspects allegedly planning to attack a remote area in Southern Kaduna.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Agyole Abbey, made the disclosure while presenting the suspects to newsmen on Friday in Kaduna.

- Advertisement -

Abbey said they were arrested at Samaru Kataf in Zangon Kataf Local Government.

“There has been series of arrest of criminals who are being prosecuted.

“Priority is being paid to the crisis in southern Kaduna. The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has ordered a robust deployment of Mobile Police Force personnel and other units to the area.

The exercise is code-named “Operation Harmony.” This operation is now yielding positive results,” the commissioner said.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Douglas Murray: Who will protect Nigeria’s northern Christians?

Wike against police investigation of Rivers rerun to cover his tracks, IGP tells court

Police arrest 17 suspects linked with southern Kaduna killings

How Seun Egbegbe attempted to defraud bureau operators of $9000, £3000 – Police

Troops arrest 3 Chadians suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists

Harrysong may reconcile with his Five Star Music family – Manager

Afam Ade-Odiachi: Too much Lagos will kill you everytime [NEW VOICES]

Why the police struggle to curb crimes – IGP

The YNaija Tracklist: FG to increase VAT on luxury items | Arms cash: Obanikoro returns N30m, to pay N417m more | More stories

Loading...