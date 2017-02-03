Police arrest 5 suspects allegedly planning to attack Southern Kaduna

The Police in Kaduna State said it has arrested 5 suspects allegedly planning to attack a remote area in Southern Kaduna.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Agyole Abbey, made the disclosure while presenting the suspects to newsmen on Friday in Kaduna.

Abbey said they were arrested at Samaru Kataf in Zangon Kataf Local Government.

“There has been series of arrest of criminals who are being prosecuted.

“Priority is being paid to the crisis in southern Kaduna. The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has ordered a robust deployment of Mobile Police Force personnel and other units to the area.

The exercise is code-named “Operation Harmony.” This operation is now yielding positive results,” the commissioner said.

