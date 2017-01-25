Police arrest 9 Shiites for unlawful assembly

The Police on Wednesday said it has arrested nine members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria otherwise known as Shi’ites who were protesting in Abuja.

The protester had stormed the entrance of the National Assembly complex demanding the release of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

The policemen in a bid to disperse them shot tear gases at the protesters and arrested 9 of them.

Federal Capital Territory Police Command spokesman, Anjuguri Manzah confirmed the arrest of the protesters, saying they would be charged to court for unlawful assembly.

“They did not obtain police permission before gathering to protest at the Federal Secretariat complex; nine of them were arrested and they would be charged to court for unlawful assembly,” he stated.

Manzah said the protesters should have notified the police “so that we can provide the necessary security and put the right modalities in place for the protest.”

He added that some of them were found with stones.

