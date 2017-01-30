Police arrest Biafra Times publisher

The Lagos State Police Command on Monday said it has arrested the publisher of Biafra Times and nine others for alleged sedition.

Lagos State Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni while parading the suspects said 515 copies of the newspaper were recovered during a raid.

He said, “The printing press has been shut and the environment is being monitored.

“This is an offence punishable under the Criminal Law of Lagos State.”

He said they will be charged to court once investigation was concluded.

The arrested publisher, however, said he had no intention to promote disunity and disharmony among Nigerians.

He said, “I love my country and I love my president. My intention is not to fight my country; I just want to pass out information to those who have no access to the Internet.

“I usually go on the Internet to source for information and publish. I have other papers on sports and social life which I publish.”

He said he just started specializing in the publication of Biafra Times 3 months ago.

He said, “I decided to specialise on Biafra Times when I discovered it is always a sell-out anytime we published stories about eastern parts of the country.

“Sometimes, I go to newspaper vendors and hear people requesting for Biafra Times.

“We usually print about 5000 copies which we sell for N100 nationwide.”

