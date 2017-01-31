Police arrest disabled man who supplies charms, bullet-proof vests to criminals

The Benue Police command on Monday paraded Sylvanus Ukpan, a disabled man who was arrested for allegedly ‘coordinating’ criminal activities in the state.

Ukpan allegedly supplies charms and locally-made bullet proof vests to criminals in the state and neighbouring Cross River State.

He was reportedly arrested at Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of the state.

Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, who paraded the suspect before newsmen at the Command Headquarters in Makurdi, the state capital, said he was nabbed by a special anti-crime squad, code-named Operation Zenda.

The commissioner who was represented by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mose Yamu, said the suspect and one other person was arrested while heading towards Wukari in Taraba State.

He said: “He was caught yesterday night with charms and seven locally-made bullet proof vests, which was meant to be supplied to a yet to be disclosed gang.

“We have already established that they were coming from Otukwuunya in Obudu Local Government Area of Cross River State, when they were nabbed at Ayua, between Katsina-Ala and Wukari.

We are still investigating the matter, but we strongly believe that he could have been arming criminal gang within that axis with charms and in this particular instance they might be heading to Gbishe.

“Our investigations also revealed that each of the vest is worth over N250, 000.

“But investigation into the matter is still ongoing,” he added.

The suspect however denied that the charms were for a gang.

According to him, “The charm was given to me by a friend for protection against the people attacking our community, but my father asked me to return it that it was devilish.

“I was about to do that when the police arrested me,” he added.

