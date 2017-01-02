Police arrest five suspects over ex-minister’s abduction

The Nigerian Police said it has arrested five suspects in connection to the abduction of a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Bagudu Hirse.

Bagudu was kidnapped in November at the residence of Mamman Daura but was later released.

Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris disclosed the arrest in Abuja during a New Year dinner organized by him for Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGs) and other secretariat staff.

He said, “We have arrested five suspects that kidnapped the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bagudu Hirse. They are now in our custody and in two or three days time, they will be paraded and unfortunately, a woman is among them.”

