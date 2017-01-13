Police arrest suspected killers of LASTMA officer in Lagos

The Nigerian Police has arrested two commercial motorcycle riders suspected to have been part of those who lynched a zonal commander, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Olatunji Bakare.

The suspects; Abubakar Ibrahim and Usman Ahmad were paraded at the Lagos Police Command on Thursday.

The LASTMA officer had been lynched by an irate mob at the Liverpool area of Apapa, for allegedly hitting a motor boy with his van.

A video of how the LASTMA officer was stoned to death had gone viral.

While parading the suspects, Lagos State Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni said the police was working to ensure that the others are arrested.

He said, “Having analysed the video very well, two suspects, who have been identified positively, having matched the recording with their faces, have been apprehended. We will use them to get to others that took part in the gory act.

“We will do everything that needs to be done in terms of subjecting the report to forensic interpretation to ensure that innocent people are not made to suffer.”

Ibrahim however denied being involved in the killing.

He said, “I was arrested in a school in Apapa, where I was relaxing because my motorcycle was faulty that day.

“Some policemen had arrested an okada (motorcycle) rider for an offence. Other riders tried to collect the motorcycle from the policemen.

“Initially, I was accused of being among those who stoned the policemen. Later, they said I was involved in the killing of the LASTMA officer. But I didn’t go to where the officer was killed that day. I have paid N20,000 to secure my bail and my motorcycle is with the police.”

Comments