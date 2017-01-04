Police arrest vice principal for raping student in Nasarawa

The police in Nasarawa has arrested a vice principal who was accused of raping his female student.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria three other persons allegedly involved in various cases of rape were also arrested by the police.

A statement issued in Lafia on Wednesday by the state Police Public Relation Officer, Idrisu Kennedy, said the vice principal allegedly raped the 16-year-old student on December 13, 2016.

The police said the man lured the girl to a hotel in Nasarawa local government area of the state, where he had carnal knowledge of her.

The police statement also indicated that two people “disguised as vigilantes, collected phones and raped two female students of Bingham University, Karu” on December 12, 2016.

It added that another man was arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old hawker in an uncompleted building around Lafia roundabout Motor Park on December 11, 2016.

