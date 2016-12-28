Police arrests militant plotting to bomb Third Mainland Bridge

The Police has arrested a militant who has allegedly been planning with his gang to blow up the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos.

According to the police, the suspect, Abiodun Amos was arrested with two AK 47 Rifles, two cartons of Explosives and detonators.

An official of the Police Public Relation office, Jimoh Moshood, confirmed the arrest, stating that the suspect and his gang were traced for weeks.

He said Abiodun was arrested at the bank of Majidun River in Ikorodu area of Lagos with two AK47 rifles hidden in a bag he brought from their hideout in the Creek.

“Analysis of the GSM number of the arrested Suspect revealed his closed Associate in Ikorodu area of Lagos,” the police said.

The police said efforts were on to arrest the remaining gang members.

