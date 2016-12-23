Police to begin training of 10,000 recruits on Dec. 31

The Police Service Commission has announced that the training for its 10,000 recruits will commence on December 31.

In a statement on Thursday, the commission said the six states in the South-West were allocated 1,322 constable slots.

Lagos, Ondo and Osun got 652 constable slots, Oyo and Ekiti, 477 and Ogun, 193.

North-West states of Kaduna, Kano and Katsina states received 1,137 slots while Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi and Jigawa states were given 823 slots.

According to the PSC, the 10,000 applicants will be trained in various police colleges and training schools across the federation.

Spokesman of the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani said 500 recruited Cadet Assistant Superintendents of Police would be trained for 12 months at the Police Staff College, Jos while the 500 Cadet Inspectors would be at the Police College, Ikeja.

“South West states of Lagos, Ondo and Osun, with a total of 652 recruited constables will be trained at the Police College, Ikeja while 477 others from Oyo and Ekiti States will be trained at the Police Training School, Ibadan. 193 recruited Constables from Ogun State will use the Police Training School, Iperu,” the statement added.

