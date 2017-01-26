How Police called Nigerian-Turkish school kidnappers in my presence – Gov. Amosun

Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun has said he was present in one of the sessions when police were discussing with kidnappers of the Nigerian-Turkish pupils and staff.

Amosun said this when he received the eight freed victims at his office in Abeokuta.

- Advertisement -



Amosun, however, stated that he refrained from speaking with the criminals in order not to dignify them.

He promised the victims that their abductors will be arrested and prosecuted.

He said, “The kidnappers had been tracked to their hideout, where they kept the pupils and the workers, but the security operatives did not want to storm the place for the safety of the

victims.

“I know the kidnappers will be monitoring all that we do; they have the means. Indeed, I just refrained from talking to them because I was there when policemen were talking to them. But the kidnappers will pay dearly for this, because we don’t allow criminals to operate here.

“We will go after them and hunt them down so that it will serve as a deterrent to others. I don’t want people to go away with the feeling that we are not safe in Ogun State. We will put all necessary measures in place to continue to show that this is a very safe environment.”

Ogun Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu said some suspects have been arrested in connection to the abduction.

“The operation is large scale and is ongoing. Definitely, this is not the end of the operation. It is an ongoing operation involving the police, the military and the state services,” the CP

added.

Managing Director, NTIC, Mr. Orhan Kertim thanked the governor and security operatives for their roles in rescuing the victims.

He said, “Of course, it was a very difficult time for all of us. For 11 days, there were sleepless nights, hopes and prayers, and we have never lost our hope. The parents showed tremendous

solidarity and in the end, Alhamdulillah (Glory be to God).”

Two masterminds of the kidnap, Philip Kakadu aka General Kakadu and Romeo Council aka Raw, had earlier been arrested.

- Advertisement -



Comments