Police Commission promotes 6 police officers

The Police Service Commission said it has promoted six policemen for outstanding services.

This was disclosed in a statement by Head, Press and Public Relations of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani, in a statement in Abuja.

He named the officers as ACPs Suleiman Abdul, Olusoji Akinbayo, SP Mu’awuyya Abubakar, DSP Sunday Idowu, ASP Eheziekia Abiona and Inspector Ogunbiyi Agbabu.

According to him, Abdul who is with the EFCC helped recover N42bn.

Ani said that Akinbayo and Idowu had rejected a bribe of N21m and another $12,900 dollars from one Samuel Wilberforce.

He said, “The Officers in spite of this huge inducement defied the temptation and arrested the pipeline vandals.”

He said such practices is what is expected of men of the Police Force.

He said that the chairman of the commission, Mr. Mike Okiro, said the promotion was a motivation for other officers.

