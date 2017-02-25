Police deploy 3,500 personnel for Rivers rerun

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Rivers State Police Command said it has deployed 3500 Police officers and men in preparation for Saturday’s legislative rerun election in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is conducting supplementary elections in Etche and Omuma Local Government Areas.

State Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni said the police was fully ready to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

He reminded members of the public in Etche and Omuma local government areas that the restriction of movement in the areas from 12 midnight on Friday till 4pm on Saturday was still in force.