Police IG leads delegation to visit Pres. Buhari in London

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris on Tuesday led a police delegation to visit President Muhammadu Buhari, who is on vacation in London.

Quoting a source, The Vanguard said Idris was accompanied on the trip by the DIG in charge Finance and Administration, Mr. Shuiabu Gambo, Commissioner of Police in Charge Monitoring Unit, CP Umar Garba and other top ranking officers.

- Advertisement -



The delegation was said to have left the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja early Tuesday morning.

- Advertisement -



Comments