Police kills notorious kidnapper who escaped from court

by Azeez Adeniyi

The police has killed a notorious kidnapper and armed robber, Henry Chibueze known as Vampire, who escaped from custody on January 27.

Vampire was rescued by gunmen who stormed the Imo High Court where he was arraigned, killing two persons and injuring many others before fleeing.

It was gathered that the Special Intelligence Response Team, IRT

trailed him to his hideout in Omu-Awa forest in Ikwerre, Local Government Area of Rivers State.

He was reportedly killed during a gun duel with the policemen.

Five other members of his gang, whose identities were yet unknown, were also arrested during the operation.

A police sergeant and three kidnappers were said to have sustained bullet injuries during the exchange of fire.

It was gathered that the suspects confessed that they were behind Vampire’s rescue at the Imo High Court.

The suspects also admitted to have carried out four kidnappings within Imo State and it environ after they rescued Vampire from prisons custody.