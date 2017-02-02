Police has no legitimate reason to stop 2face’s rally – Fayose

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose has condemned a plan by the police to stop a proposed nationwide rally led by pop singer, 2face.

The Lagos Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, had said intelligence report indicated that criminals might hijack the planned protest and therefore vowed to stop the protest.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Fayose said there was no legitimate reason for the police to stop the protest.

Fayose said, “Leadership is about accountability. To be accountable, leaders must listen to public opinion either by civil and peaceful protest.

“The court of appeal’s judgment in ANPP/IGP allows for such protest or gathering without police permit or interference as in advanced democracy. The protest is said to be for and about good governance. So who is afraid of the protest. Who does the police represent or representing in this issues?

“Nigerians are hungry and angry, our currency is above 500/$.

“Nepotism, extra judicial killings, disobedience to court order and human right abuses must stop. The conscience is an open wound and the guilty is afraid.”

