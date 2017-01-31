Police seal Ondo Assembly over leadership crisis

The Police in Ondo on Monday sealed the state House of Assembly complex over the leadership crisis.

Fourteen lawmakers had on Friday suspended the Speaker of the House, Jumoke Akindele alongside the deputy speaker, Fatai Olotu, and the majority leader, Ifedayo Akinsoyinu.

- Advertisement -

Malachi Coker, representing Ilaje Constituency 1 was then appointed as the acting speaker while Ayodele Arowele from Owo Constituency 1 was named deputy Speaker.

The Speaker’s suspension came after the paymaster of the Assembly was caught with N15 million which he claimed the Speaker directed him to take to her residence.

However, Jumoke has said her removal was illegal, stating that the lawmakers do not form a quorum that can effect change in the leadership of the house.

According to a source, members of the two factions arrived the assembly complex on Monday morning and started raining verbal abuse on each other.

It was gathered that the police later intervened and sealed the complex.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Police arrest Biafra Times publisher

APC urges EFCC to probe alleged N15m fraud in Ondo Assembly

The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

The YNaija Tracklist: Ondo Assembly crisis: Police grill paymaster, lawmakers | We will ensure Kashamu is extradited to the US – NDLEA | More stories

Ondo Assembly crisis: Police grill paymaster, lawmakers

“I’m still Ondo Assembly Speaker” – Suspended speaker

We were unaware of any ransom payment for kidnapped NTIC pupils – Police

Ondo Assembly impeach Speaker, deputy

Nigerian-Turkish school kidnap: Police arrest four suspected kidnappers

Loading...