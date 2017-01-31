Police seal Ondo Assembly over leadership crisis

The Police in Ondo on Monday sealed the state House of Assembly complex over the leadership crisis.

Fourteen lawmakers had on Friday suspended the Speaker of the House, Jumoke Akindele alongside the deputy speaker, Fatai Olotu, and the majority leader, Ifedayo Akinsoyinu.

Malachi Coker, representing Ilaje Constituency 1 was then appointed as the acting speaker while Ayodele Arowele from Owo Constituency 1 was named deputy Speaker.

The Speaker’s suspension came after the paymaster of the Assembly was caught with N15 million which he claimed the Speaker directed him to take to her residence.

However, Jumoke has said her removal was illegal, stating that the lawmakers do not form a quorum that can effect change in the leadership of the house.

According to a source, members of the two factions arrived the assembly complex on Monday morning and started raining verbal abuse on each other.

It was gathered that the police later intervened and sealed the complex.

