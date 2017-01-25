Police, Shiites protesters clash in Abuja

The Police and members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria otherwise known as Shi’ites clashed on Wednesday during a protest over the continued detention of its leader, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

The group was protesting at the entrance of the National Assembly when they were teargassed by policemen.

- Advertisement -

The protesters called for the release of Zakzaky who had been in prison for over a year.

The Police had appealed to the protesters not to proceed beyond the Federal Secretariat Complex.

The protesters however advanced towards the main gate of the National Assembly Complex, prompting the policemen to throw tear gases at them.

They were later dispersed when the police elected to use water canon.

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

2face announces nationwide protest against govt policies

How security agencies planned to assassinate me -Wike

Just In: Turkish school students, staff freed

Turkish school kidnappers yet to demand ransom – Police

UNIOSUN declares holiday after death of another student

From Abuja to Gambia and then Trumpland | See our top 10 photos from the past week

Fact check: The defeat of Boko Haram is not a defining metric of President Buhari’s commitment to combating insecurity

Still on the Matter: The man who named his dog Buhari

Trump rally: Police killed 11 members, 200 missing – IPOB

Loading...