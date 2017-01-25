Police, Shiites protesters clash in Abuja

The Police and members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria otherwise known as Shi’ites clashed on Wednesday during a protest over the continued detention of its leader, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

The group was protesting at the entrance of the National Assembly when they were teargassed by policemen.

- Advertisement -



The protesters called for the release of Zakzaky who had been in prison for over a year.

The Police had appealed to the protesters not to proceed beyond the Federal Secretariat Complex.

The protesters however advanced towards the main gate of the National Assembly Complex, prompting the policemen to throw tear gases at them.

They were later dispersed when the police elected to use water canon.

- Advertisement -



Comments