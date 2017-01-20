How politicians are using Southern Kaduna crisis to make money – ex-governor

The first executive Governor of Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa has alleged that some politicians and elites are using the Southern Kaduna crisis to make money.

Musa said this while speaking with journalists at his residence in Kaduna on Thursday.

He accused some of using the crisis to advance their political interests.

“The Southern Kaduna people must resist incitements from some people in the Southern part of Nigeria who are misadvising them to carry arms against each other”, Musa said.

“Accusing the Hausa/Fulani of being behind the attacks in the area is very dangerous. When you are accusing Hausa/Fulani and their religion, it will end up being destructive. Let’s come together as one and deal with those criminals.”

Musa advised the governor to revive companies in southern part of the state in order to address poverty in the area.

“The Southern Kaduna elites collaborated with their Northern Kaduna elites to destroy the industries built in the zone like Kachia Ginger factories.

“Southern Kaduna elites are the problem of the area. They prefer money and appointments rather than to govern the state”.

