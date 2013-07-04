Popular gospel singer, Tope Alabi wanted to have sex with me – Pastor Ajanaku

Leading yoruba gospel singer, Tope Alabi has been having a messy fight with her spiritual leader, Prophet Iretiola Ajanaku for months now. But another twist has been added to the saga.

Prophet Ajanaku has made a shocking revelation about the respected Tope Alabi when talking with Biodun Kupoluyi. The popular prophet said his trouble with Tope Alabi started because of sex:

Can you clear the air on the claim by Tope Alabi that she met you [just] 6 years?

She actually met me 11 years ago when she came to church crying that since she married she had no child. I told her that by the grace of God when we shall be holding another anniversary she will come and dedicate her child before God. I have pictures of the child dedication, I christened the child Deborah.

There are many things concerning her and the husband that I will never tell anyone, never ever. If she had not said that she met me only six years ago, I would not have called you to show all these pictures. And if I say what God has used me to do in their lives,with proofs and medical test records in their hands, they will be ashamed of themselves.

But I will like you to share it with us to put records straight?

I’m wondering if she’s being foolish or just stupid. I remember when she was putting pressure on me to have sex with her. She did not hide her urge to have sexual relationship with me. At a point she could not control her urge to do that but I declined, I said never, not me. Ask these people here (in chorus, the members seated confirmed his claim).

But there were insinuations that you fathered the same child, could it be true?

I can never be involved in such a dirty act. Hen, what do we call that? Where is that written in the Bible? Is it in Habbakuk or where in the Bible is that written? Where do we start the foreplay? I have survived many beautiful women here in this house and I have never had anything sexual with them but attended to their needs.

Besides there are young girls around if one actually wanted to have such a relationship that is for those who wanted to do that. Why go to a grandma? She went as far as begging people to convince me to have sex with her but not me in the name of Jesus.

Anyway, Tope Alabi and her husband, Soji, are denying the Prophet’s allegations.

Read more: Aworship

