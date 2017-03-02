Power outage forces NNPC to shut down Warri refinery

The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has shut down the 125,000 barrel per day (bpd) Warri refinery over power outage.

NNPC’s chief operating officer (COO) in charge of refineries, Anibor Kragha confirmed the shutdown of the plant in an interview with newsmen at an oil conference in Abuja.

Kragha said gas turbine generators that supply power to the plant tripped off.

“We have shut down to make sure that we address that properly,” Kragha added.

He said all other refineries have been running well at 60 per cent of capacity since January.

Kragha said even if the refineries performed at 100 per cent capacity the country would still have to import about 50 per cent of the required national demand.

He said the NNPC is doing studies to fix all the refineries in 2017 in order to get them to work at 90 per cent capacity by 2019.

“We have Chiyoda the original refinery builder of Kaduna and JGC who built Port Harcourt around. The idea of going with them is because they do this consistently. We expect them to open their supply access to us to enable us get parts and pricing at better rates.”