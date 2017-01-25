Why the power sector is almost collapsing- Fashola

Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola has said vandalism and liquidity issues has led to the collapse of the power sector.

Fashola spoke at a press briefing at the end of a meeting of the Federal Executive Council presided over by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

Fashola said the Escravos Lagos pipeline and the Forcados export terminal have been out of operation due to militancy in the Niger Delta.

He said, “If you can’t produce oil, you cannot take the gas. The gas is the fuel that the power plants need.

“You have seen what we have been doing in increasing the capacity in firing transmission but if we don’t have fuel to wre the plants, that is the reason.

“What then happens on the grid is that once it goes below 3,000 MW, it becomes unstable. It is like in your house when you have surges and your circuit breakers trip to protect the system.

“So once it falls below a certain threshold you then have those trip offs. There are in a sense almost necessary to protect the entire system, so what then happens is startups, we do black starts from various power plants.”

The Minister said a fire outbreak in Afam affected the control room while another fire broke out in Kainji.

“As at yesterday (Tuesday), we were back to 2,900MW. So, we are building up back again and very soon you will see some stability. These are setbacks on the road to incremental power but we will overcome them,” he assured Nigerians.

