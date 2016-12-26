PraiseInTheCity: Benita Okojie is still thrilling

You would be forgiven to have forgotten the child star, Benita Okojie. Save maybe when you heard she’s was getting married and you started feeling old. But her performance was much every bit of that child that thrilled us.

The worship sent tingling sensations to our spines. Goose pimples stuff, but the scorching sun made us recover quick.The way she blended foreign and local songs to our delight kept us yearning for more.

She then took us down memory lane and sang Osamudiamen, and we started doing ‘oyide oyide’. You can just imagine how ecstatic the crowd went. We then had to bring out our white handkerchiefs forcing those of us with stiff waist to do Niger Delta dance.

My waist aches but it’s happy with the effort I put into the dance.

