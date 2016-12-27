PraiseInTheCity: Why did Chioma Jesus do this to us?

The organizers of the event had screamed it to the highest heaven. They had made so much noise about it. They even made her the face of all their publicity materials. She was going to be the ‘show-stopper’. Chioma Jesus was going to grace the stage of Praise in the City concert. We were already building castles.

But what did we find out? Chioma Jesus wouldn’t make the event. Why would they do this to us? We almost started running #BringBackChioma before the organizers told us the reason for her absence.

We were told by that due to the unavailability of flights from Port Harcourt she won’t be able to perform.

Chioma was meant to close the show and we were looking forward to it. We were looking forward to her electrifying performance and of course, that testimony that tingles our ears. Even though we didn’t see her, we could feel God’s presence today and that we would not trade for anything.

