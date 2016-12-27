PraiseInTheCity: Nathaniel Bassey has that special something

When you see a man that carries something, you don’t need to be told. Minister Nathaniel Bassey mounted the stage and you immediately felt the change in atmosphere.

The pace softened, the clouds darkened and even the chilly air gave you a feel of something imminent. The moment he sang, you just knew this was different. In a twinkle of an eye, everyone was lost in worship – genuine worship. It comes natural with some people.

As he gave a brief exhortation and made an altar call, you could almost think he was assistant Holy Ghost. How could a man in few words convince people towards accepting Jesus Christ?

And as the prayers were said, you just know there’s a vast difference between an entertainer and a minister.

