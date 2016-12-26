PraiseInTheCity: Travis Greene has our hearts

When Noami Classic, one of the gospel acts featured in today’s concert, belted out those words in her melodious voice: ‘…and we are standing here, only because you made a way’. You can only imagine how the audience went in genuine worship.

Those moments when the lyrics of the song resonates in your heart and it feels like you’re an occupant in the throne room. Those moments when you can hear the deepest recess of your soul sing along and the truth in those words hit you. When you feel you can touch God and reach out to Him. Those moments of bliss can only be cherished. Those moments you wouldn’t trade for silver or gold even in this recession. And that’s what a powerful song can do to you.

Even when Benita Okojie came on stage and sang the same song, it still had the same effect. You could only wish that more gospel artistes would just lead us on this path.

