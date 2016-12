So what’s the usual thing with all African events? What’s that common phenomenon that shows an event is African?

WE START LATE.

The event was billed to start by 11am but we did final mic check by 12pm. As much as the organizers have profusely apologized. It’s still a re-current theme that we need to work on. The MD/CEO, Mrs. Adedoja Allen had to kneel to beg the audience. But we can avoid this anyways.

But then this won’t stop us from Praising God.

Comments

- Advertisement -

Follow us on Twitter @YNaija