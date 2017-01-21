We predict the next 4 years based on President Trump’s inaugural speech

Taking the Oath of Office as the least popular President in 40 years is no mean feat. But President Donald J. Trump is no stranger to breaking the mould. Against all odd (and we mean this literally), the man won an election against a well-adored veteran who happened to be female in 2016 America. The Donald, whatever we may say and however we may feel, earned this moment.

Which is why we were listening with rapt attention to his first speech as the 45th POTUS in the hopes that e many get a glimpse of what the future -or just the next four years of it – hold. For the Americas. For the world.

- Advertisement -



Here’s everything we were able to catch:

America has just got itself a President that has no fear of failure

We will not fail.

The simple and loaded four words that prove America has just sworn in a President that won’t quit. the self-assuredness in Trump’s speech went beyond his constant and obviously primed use of “we”. Let no one be fooled, this is a President Trump that will not take no for an answer to any of his demands. He intends to have is way. And if he has said he will repeal the Obama Care and replace it with the Affordable Care Act, best believe he will. We joke. We know Trump knows that’s one and the same law. But really, everything Trump says he will do, no matter how unpopular, he won’t fail to do.

On unifying the country

We, the citizens of America, are now joined in a great national effort to rebuild our country and restore its promise for all of our people. Together, we will

President Trump’s chances of truly unifying the America after last year’s “very divisive elections” and the campaign that led up to it look very slim. And his first speech as America’s President is the full proof of that. In his speech, he maintained a stream of “we” and “together”, “us”, “joined”; he even used the word “unify” at some point but it all just fell flat. The truth is even in his delivery of a speech that was obviously meant to appease the popularity that is already opposed to his Presidency ab initio, Trump could not help but let his own prejudices seep through.

Today’s ceremony however, has very special meaning, because today we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another or from one party to another, but we are transferring power from Washington, DC, and giving it back to you, the people.

Those are point-scoring words right there – if only Trump were speaking to Nigerians. And even if he did score any unifying points there, he ruined it just seconds later when he added:

And the crime and the gangs and the drugs that have stolen too many lives and robbed our country of so much unrealized potential. This American carnage stops right here and stops right now.

The very words that instantly makes it sound like he is directly targeting African-Americans and Mexicans – the demographic that should have felt encouraged by his speech. Instead, he just came across as if he had continued with his campaign rhetoric.

For foreigners, America may no longer be the land of “greener pastures”

We will follow two simple rules: Buy American and hire American.

For many years no, America has always put up the front that it is the land of promise, where any and every person’s dream can come true regardless of race or ethnic backgrounds. Whether that was true or not, the propagation of that message made America the dream land for dream chasers.

“January 20, 2017, will be remembered as the day” all of that changed. It is now a land of plenty for Americans only. Even worse, American citizens only. And we suspect the parameters of determining American citizenship will become so much more difficult for outsiders from now on.

Foreign policy and foreign aids

We have defended other nations’ borders while refusing to defend our own, and spent trillions and trillions of dollars overseas while America’s infrastructure has fallen into disrepair and decay.

If any country in the world had doubts about how said country-American relations were about to change for the worst, President Trump cleared those doubts in his speech. Let us even forget about Mexico, China, Cuba and the rest for a second because those countries must already have kissed their American friends good bye before today.

Let’s think about us for a second. America currently gives about $336 million in aid to Nigeria for a myriad of humanitarian and other more economically related reasons. Apart from the fact that he has already called us out as undeserving, this speech in very general but clear terms shows that America won’t be playing any helpful big brother roles anytime soon. Well, except he decides to play around with Nnamdi Kanu’s request -which is even worse.

From this day forward, it’s going to be only America first, America first.

Closed borders

We have defended other nations’ borders while refusing to defend our own, and spent trillions and trillions of dollars overseas while America’s infrastructure has fallen into disrepair and decay.

If Donald Trump’s mandate could be described in only two words, they’ll be “closed borders” and he has just reinforced that. In fact, that is a day one goal so we won’t be surprised if walls go up within a month from now.

It will be a tough four years for Muslims in America

We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones and reform the world against radical Islamic terrorism, which we will eradicate from the face of the Earth.

He tried his best not to mention blacks, disabled people, the LGBTQ people in his speech but Donald made no attempt to hide his contempt for “Islamic” terrorists.

The inherent hardship for the average muslim in the coming years can best be understood from the approach adopted by Obama’s administration. Obama and his Seceretary of State, Hillary Clinton, in the interest of not raising tensions any further and assuring American muslims that they weren’t been unfairly targeted by intelligence and security operative did as much as they could including avoiding the terms “jihadist” “radical islamic terrorism” as much as they could. But even then, the complaints were pouring in from muslims who felt like they and their families were not safe and were being judged as terrorists on sight.

Now, you have a President whose mission is to wipe out anything he considers Islamic terrorism from the face of the earth. And he has already started to prove his disdain by suspending the Syrian refugee admission program.

It will certainly be a miracle if every person who professes the Islamic faith in America won’t feel threatened on a daily basis just by that fact.

Tough time for Hillary Clinton and other officials from Obama’s administration

For too long, a small group in our nation’s Capital have reaped the rewards of government while people have borne the cost. Washington flourished, but the people did not share in its wealth… The time for empty talk is over.

If he does not go after a number of them legally with a view to jailing them – as he’s once promised -then he will surely continue to deliver these kinds of verbal assaults on them till there’s no more to say.

Finally, he will

“make America strong again. We will make America wealthy again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again”

The Trump way.

- Advertisement -



Comments