Pres. Buhari cancels visit to Bauchi

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday canceled his visit to Bauchi State for the second time.

The President had earlier been expected to commission the Nigeria Air Force Hospital built at the new NAF base 29 on December 13th.

He however led a delegation of some African leaders to The Gambia.

Buhari was also expected in the state on Thursday but the visit has been canceled due to the poor visibility of the weather caused by the harmattan.

Governor Mohammed Abubakar in a broadcast to the people apologized saying it was not intentional.

“Because of the prevailing weather condition in Abuja this morning up to this moment that I speak with you (11:45am), visibility is less than 300 meters in Abuja. To that extent even International flights have not landed or taken off at the Abuja Airport.

“For that reason, Mr. President was advised to put off his visit to Bauchi. I assure you, another date will be fixed and this time, for a state visit in which he will spend the night in Bauchi,” Abubakar stated.

