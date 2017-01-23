See what Pres. Buhari is doing on vacation (PHOTO)

President Muhammadu Buhari who is currently on vacation in the United Kingdom is still in touch with happenings in the country.

Buhari on Sunday night via his personal Twitter account posted a picture of himself watching a Channels Television political programme with his legs crossed on the table.

“Wherever I am, I keep up with news from home. Channels TV is one of my favourites. I’m proud of what the Nigerian media are achieving,” he tweeted.

It will be recalled that on Saturday night, the presidency dismissed rumours that Mr. President had died in a UK hospital.

