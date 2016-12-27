Pres. Buhari never said the war against terrorism was over – Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has dismissed reports that the President said the war against insurgency was over.

Adesina while speaking on Channels TV said the President only commended the military for invading the last stronghold of the terrorists.

“If you look at the President word-for-word, there is no place you will see him say that (the victory) signposts the defeat of the Boko Haram, no! It’s an interpretation by the press. What the President did was to congratulate the military for taking over the last camp of the Boko Haram which is called camp zero. What that effectively means is that Sambisa forest which was like the last stronghold of the Boko Haram has been effectively taken over by the military,” he said

Adesina said the war against Boko Haram was not over until all other fleeing insurgents were captured.

“There will always be bitter enders at any given time. Even as Sambisa forest has been taken over, you will still find some elements who will continue to fight and they will be taken out eventually. This kind of war is not one that at a point you will say because Sambisa has been taken over, its over for now, no! It is over when we stop having strikes and attacks,” he said

Comments

- Advertisement -