‘Why Pres. Buhari renominated Magu as EFCC chairman’

A source in the Presidency has said President Muhammadu Buhari renominated Ibrahim Magu as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on the recommendation of the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami that there was no evidence of corruption against him, The Nation reports.

It was learnt that the AGF and Magu met and “rough edges were smoothened and a better understanding struck”.

The source said, “A letter has been sent to the Senate by the President to renominate Magu. As a matter of fact, the President based his decision on the fact that there was no evidence linking the acting chairman of EFCC to any act of corruption or infractions.

“The President is convinced that Magu has tried his best to fight corruption in a selfless manner and without fear or favour.

“All intra-cabinet challenges which led to the initial security report on Magu were addressed by the President before he left for London.”

It was also gathered that some members of the President’s cabinet were impressed with by Magu’s work so far.

Another source said, “Before making up his mind, the President met separately with the AGF, Magu and the DG of the DSS on the allegations contained in the security report sent to the Senate.

“At the session with Magu, the President was convinced that he did not commit any offence.

“On the same day, he gave Magu and the AGF a joint assignment to do for him. This was the first signal that he might be renominated.

“Contrary to what is being insinuated, the President consulted widely with his advisory council against corruption and he upheld the argument of members of PACAC that Magu deserves to come back.

“But some kitchen cabinet members and associates, including Vice President Osinbajo, actually worked day and night to ensure the retention of Magu. Either at breakfast or dinner, they seized every opportunity to impress on the President why Magu should be given a chance.

“Kingibe, who has known Magu’s father for long, stressed that the family has a long history of uprightness and steadfastness.

“These kitchen cabinet members also reconciled Magu and the Director-General of the Department of State Security Services, Mallam Lawan Daura, who clarified that he was never interested in destroying anybody’s career let alone Magu whom he sees as a son.”

