Presidency debunks report on board appointments

The Senior Special assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu has dismissed reports in the media that President Muhammadu Buhari will make board appointments in January.

In a rebuttal on Thursday, Shehu said the report was untrue and a misrepresentation of his interaction with State House correspondents.

“Shehu said, “We wish to rebut the above tabloid headline which has been trending in the last forty-eight hours.

“That President Buhari will make full board appointments in January 2017 as published did not come from us. In the interaction between myself and some State House correspondents in which I tried to clear a few issues that they raised, here is what I said:

“You know that the reconstitution began methodically, from sector to sector. You should expect that to resume at the beginning of the New Year. The President has given directions on what to do.”

