Presidency: Igbos are political slaves in Nigeria – MASSOB

by Dolapo Adelana

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, on Tuesday said Igbos are political slaves in Nigeria.

In a statement signed in Enugu by MASSOB leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu, entitled ‘We insist on Biafra through non-violence, not Igbo presidency’, the pro-Biafra group said Igbos have no chance of ruling Nigeria.

In the past few months there have been calls from different quarters that the presidency should be zoned to the South-East in 2023, and a former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, recently suggested that that the Igbos should run for the office in 2019.

But MASSOB described the suggestion as wishful thinking.

“The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra has declared that an Igbo man may not be President of Nigeria again because Igbo leaders are political slaves in Nigeria.

“Even 2019 and 2023 will come and go, an Igbo man will not be President of Nigeria.

“We insist on Biafra actualisation and restoration through non violence, not Igbo presidency.”