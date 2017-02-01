Presidency, N’Assembly reach decision on $1bn loan

The Presidency and National Assembly have reportedly reached a decision to allow the government take $1billion Euro bond.

The deal was reached during a meeting

- Advertisement -

between acting President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

The request had been sent by President Muhammadu Buhari on the day legislators adjourned sitting rill February 21.

It was learnt that the letter was signed by Osinbajo.

Sources say lawmakers may be called from the break to consider and approve the $1billion bond request.

“The letter came after we have suspended plenary and after the meeting of the Senate President and the Speaker with the Acting President, they have resolved to reconvene in order to consider the President’s request,” a source close to the meeting said.

“Because of the public outcry and the rejection by the Senate, the Executive has dropped the idea of the $29.9billion loan,” he added.

Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun and her Budget and National Planning counterpart, Udoma Udoma were also at the meeting at the Presidential villa.

Adeosun told State House correspondents after the meeting that the “$1 billion Euro bond programme was part of the funding for 2016 budget and “we hope to be able to commence the process in January.”

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Opinion: The 8th National Assembly is not entirely useless

Igbo can only talk about Presidency after Buhari’s tenure – Okorocha

How cabal has been blocking us from meeting Buhari – CAN

[The Presidential Blog] Presidential Couple photos released | More proof of life, perhaps

Buhari’s anti-corruption war, a complete failure – PDP

Nobody has asked Vice President Osinbajo to resign – Presidency

‘Why Pres. Buhari renominated Magu as EFCC chairman’

Ezinne Ukoha: Trump won the presidency, but he lost America (And that’s great news)

Opinion: Honourable Solomon Adaelu – An emerging leader

Loading...