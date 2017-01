Gambian President Adama Barrow on Thursday arrived Banjul after spending weeks in neighbouring Senegal.

Barrow was forced to flee after his predecessor Yahya Jammeh refused to step down following his loss at the December 1 Presidential election.

Barrow took the oath of office in the Gambian Embassy in Dakar, Senegal.

Gambians took to the street to welcome their new President yesterday.

See photos:

