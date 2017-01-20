The News Blog

President Barrow set to return to Gambia

Gambian President Adama Barrow has hinted that he may be returning to Gambia after seeking refuge in Senegal.

Barrow in a tweet on Friday thanked the President of Senegal, Macky Small for hosting him and his family.

He wrote, “Thank you once again President @Macky_Sall for hosting me and my family”

Barrow’s move followed the decision of embattled former President Yahya Jammeh to leave the country.

Jammeh made the decision after several plea by presidents of Liberia and Guinea in a last chance to respect the constitution.

ECOWAS troops had already crossed the Gambian border and were ready to embark on military actions if Jammeh refused to leave.

