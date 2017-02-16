President Buhari won’t speak to Nigerians – Adesina

by Dolapo Adelana

Spokesman of President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina says the president will not speak to Nigerians as he has a right to his vacation.

Adesina, who made the disclosure during This Morning, a programme on TVC, on Thursday anchored by Yori Folarin said, “Mr. President will not speak to Nigerians because he has the ‘right to his vacation, we don’t need to intrude'”.

Adesina added that the president Wednesday passed a message to the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo and the Federal Executive Council. He said Buhari will return sooner than later.

Speaking further he said, “Buhari has his right to his vacation if Buhari will speak to Nigerians it will be his choice, his prerogative, we don’t need to intrude. What some people want to do is to ram it down his throat willy willy. It is a point of principle that Buhari is not speaking to Nigerians.”

