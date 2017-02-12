President Buhari’s photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo shares hilarious throwback picture

President Muhammadu Buhari’s personal photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo on Sunday shared an hilarious throwback picture of himself.

The picture sees Omoboriowo lying on the ground as he spreads his crested National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), vest.

Describing the picture from his “Facebook Memories” on his Instagram page, he wrote, “Na lie, this is photoshop……Abi is this me, posing on the floor like this? From my NYSC passing out in Rivers state in 2011.”

