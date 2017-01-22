Pres. Trump, Gov. Fayose, Nigerian Air Force | Here are last week’s winners and losers

Isn’t life just full of strange surprises?

Our list of winners and losers from last week will leave you in shock… or not.

- Advertisement -



WINNERS

President Donald John Trump

The 45th President of the United States of America was sworn in on Friday at the Capitol Hill Building. He was joined by his wife, Melania and the rest of his family. From the swearing-in ceremony, the Trumps moved on to the three inaugural balls that held that evening and we can’t even deny that it was glamorous and drama-free (except for the time President Trump took some jabs at the media and called it “dishonest”).

Your nightmare is the new POTUS! Deal with it…

Former President Barack Hussein Obama

Scratch former because most of us cannot/never come to terms with the fact that this man, full of grace and is no longer America’s president. President Obama, alongside his wife, Michelle receive the Trumps at the state house before they rode to the inauguration venue on Friday. Just as the ceremony ended, the Obamas flew out to vacation in Palm Springs.

He is and will always be a winner for us because he gave the world eight arguably superb years of American presidency like we have never seen it. He was a truly amazing and exceptional leader, America is celebrating his exit with the hashtags #Obamafarewell and #ThankYouObama. Also, did you see the ginormous difference between the attendance at Obama’s inauguration ceremony eight years and Trump’s a few days ago?

If you’re wondering what Barack Obama has been up to since retirement, here’s a pointer.

President Adama Barrow

After almost a month of controversies owing to former president Yahya Jammeh’s refusal to give up office, Adama Barrow was finally sworn in in neighbouring country, Senegal in the most unceremonious event. But still, it was victory for him and for Gambians. The event marked the end of a torturous 22-year rule and Barrow has promised to bring change to the country and revoke all of Jammeh’s arbitrary rules.

Governor Ayodele Fayose

He emerged by popular vote as the Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party Governor’s Forum. The announcement was made on Friday by Bayelsa state governor, Seriake Dickson. The PDP is satisfied with their new appointee and have expressed confidence in his ability to get the job done. Governor Fayose also has promised to “pull down the walls of Jericho”. Trust him to always use exaggerated rhetorics.

LOSERS

Yahya Jammeh

The people of Gambia voted this tyrant out in December 2016 but he would not leave office. Although he initially conceded defeat, he later “changed his mind”. After interventions from the AU, the UN, Nigeria and ECOWAS’ threat to employ military force coupled with his cabinet members’ resignations, Jammeh finally agreed to step down as president. He has since left the Gambia for Equatorial Guinea on exile.

Nigerian Air Force

Although they claim it was a mistake and we believe them, the Nigerian Air Force are big losers for bombing a civilian settlement and killing over hundreds of IDPs, along with Red Cross officials. However, a survivor has revealed that the bomb was dropped thrice and it could never have been a mistake. Investigations have begun and we truly hope that the FG gets to the bottom of the matter.

- Advertisement -



Comments