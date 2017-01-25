President Trump bars immigration from 6 islamic countries

US President Donald Trump has indicated temporary ban on immigration from Muslim countries deemed a ‘threat to national security’.

He said this on Wednesday while unveiling his actions on border and national security.

Trump also ordered that the erection of wall along the US-Mexico border begin Wednesday.

‘Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow (Wenesday)’, Trump tweeted.

‘Among many other things, we will build the wall!’

Trump’s directives will mean both Muslims and Christians fleeing Syria to America will no longer be able to.

In total the 6 immediate actions are as follows: Release of funds toward the construction of a wall along the southern border; Target so-called ‘sanctuary’ cities that decline to prosecute undocumented aliens; Institute a four-month freeze on admission of all refugees.

Others are temporarily ban nationals from Muslim-majority countries that are ‘terror prone’; Halt visas to people from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen; Grant exceptions to Christians and other minorities fleeing Muslim persecution.

