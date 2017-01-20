The News Blog

President Trump signs first bill into law

Newly inaugurated President of the United States, Donald Trump has signed his first bill into law.

Trump who was sworn-in on Friday at the Capitol Hill building in Washington D.C. signed the bill clearing the way for his defence secretary, Gen. James Mattis (rtd.) to be confirmed few moments after his inauguration.

According to White House press secretary Sean Spicer, Trump signed the bill passed by the U.S. Congress earlier this month that would pay the way for Mattis to serve as defense secretary by waiving the legal requirement that he be out of the military for seven years before doing so.
