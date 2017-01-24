President Trump’s nude painting to sell for £1m

A nude painting of US President, Donald Trump has been priced at £1m.

The nude painting which comes with a micro-sized penis was composed by Australian-American artist, Illma Gore.

Gore however said the penis was “fictional” and does not represent the President’s real genitals.

Gore’s work is based around political topics and the physical self, the significance and importance placed on the human body.

The painting was exhibited at the Maddox gallery in London.

The painting had been done during the last presidential election.

The painter said she got beaten for the work by an American who felt it was insulting to Trump.

She said she was punched by someone chanting “Trump 2016” near her Los Angeles home.

The artist has however said she would sell the artwork and donate some of the money to a charity that supports homeless people.

