[The Presidential Blog] Aisha Bujari is partnering with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari has never given any reason for us to see her Future Assured Project as just another “pet project”. She apparently means business and the latest in the non-profit’s strides is the partnership with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation aisha Buharito address challenges facing women and vulnerable children in Nigeria.

The Special Assistant on Media, Adebisi Olumide-Ajayi to Mrs Buhari released a statement making this announcement earlier today. However, the partnership would be perfected when members of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation meet Aisha Buhari on Thursday to discuss issues on improving the lives of women and children.

“Women and children face numerous challenges and vulnerabilities, yet, until recently, they have hardly been the centre of discussion at the global and national levels” and this partnership will change the focus of discourse soon.

The statement also revealed that this week’s meeting was set in motion during one of the discussions Aisha Buhari had on the sidelines of the 71st UN General Assembly geared towards improving the lives of women and girls, where African First Ladies were gathered to make commitments to the development of adolescent girls in Africa.”

