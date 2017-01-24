[The Presidential Blog] Amina Mohammed will resign as Minister of Environment in March

Recall that the Nigerian Minister of Environment, Mrs Amina Mohammed was appointed the Deputy Secretary -General in of the United Nations in December. 2016. Since then her position as the head of the Ministry has been a little uncertain as the President -while expressing his pleasure at the news of her appointment – maintained that she remains a Minister. Meanwhile, Mrs Amina Mohammed has already given the indication that she’d accept her new role at the international agency when she showed up at the New York office of the UN to receive the new Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres.

She has now confirmed that she will be stepping down from her position as the Minister of Environment as soon as she is sworn into her new position her new position in March:

@samDoptimist @estherclimate No, I am not serving 2 masters. I am still Minister in PMB cabinet till I am sworn in at the UN in March. — Amina J Mohammed (@AminaJMohammed) January 19, 2017

