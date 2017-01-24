The Presidential Blog

[The Presidential Blog] Amina Mohammed will resign as Minister of Environment in March

Recall that the Nigerian Minister of Environment, Mrs Amina Mohammed was appointed the Deputy Secretary -General in of the United Nations in December. 2016. Since then her position as the head of the Ministry has been a little uncertain as the President -while expressing his pleasure at the news of her appointment – maintained that she remains a Minister. Meanwhile, Mrs Amina Mohammed has already given the indication that she’d accept her new role at the international agency when she showed up at the New York office of the UN to receive the new Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres.

She has now confirmed that she will be stepping down from her position as the Minister of Environment as soon as she is sworn into her new position her new position in March:

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Opinion: A closer look at Dalung’s 2017 budget for the Nigerian youth

An Open Letter to President Muhammadu Buhari

Cheta Nwanze: What should Nigeria expect from a President Osinbajo?

UN Secretary-General assures Gambia’s president of full support

Opinion: President Buhari, is it that our lives do not matter?

The Thread: “Ajala travel” “World citizen!” | Negative responses trail President Buhari’s vacation announcement

[The Presidential Blog] This can’t be the right time to ask for an annual vacation, Mr. president

[The Presidential Blog] The President needs 10 days off. For what again?

Olusegun Adeniyi YNaija

Olusegun Adeniyi: The endgame in Banjul

Loading...