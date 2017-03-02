[The Presidential Blog] Did anyone at the Presidency really know about Buhari’s latest phone call?

A statement from the Royal office in Morroco says King Mohammed VI held a phone call with President Buhari yesterday where he inquired about his health status and commented on his noteworthy improvement. However, no one from the Presidency felt the need to brag about this until 10 minutes ago.

The call happened yesterday.

The last time we heard about the President’s infamous London calls, it was when Garba Shehu missed a call and felt the need to tell us about the SMS he got after.

All through this medical vacation, we have had to rely on reports of phone calls, photo-ups and visits to the Abuja House in London, where we hear President Buhari has been vacationing for almost two months now.

The statement from the Royal Office says the two heads of State talked about the conclusions of the meeting they held in Casablanca last December concerning the Morocco-Nigeria Atlantic Gazoduc project.

The King was apparently also thankful to Buhari for his personal involvement concerning the return of Morocco to the African Union. You see this is the exact kind of news the Presidency will be glad to share with us and the fact that we have heard nothing of it just says either one of two things – both not flattering to the media aides and the rest of the Presidency.

The first is that this may just prove the rumours that the people at the President’s media office do not actually speak with the President nor get regular briefings from him. Which is just an enormous heap of shame if it turns out to be true.

The second is that the Presidency may have finally come to terms with what we have been saying all along: no one cares anymore.