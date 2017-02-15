[The Presidential Blog] We have a book: Buhari Vs Yar’Adua | But it has nothing to do with health

Apparently, President Muhammadu Buhari and the late former president Umaru Musa Yar’Adua have more in common other than taking off in the middle of heated affairs for a vacation that somehow led to health complications. While the case of Yar’Adua has been resolved, with his death in 2010, confirming that he tried to keep the severity of his health issues from Nigerians. President Muhammadu Buhari’s is still ongoing. With Nigerians keeping their fingers crossed that we don’t actually come full circle on this issue while the rest of the world maintains an edge-of-the-seat attentiveness.

However, if we cast our minds back, we will recall that Nigerian presidency, medical tourism and secrecy about health concerns are not the only points where the two converge. President Muhammadu Buhari and Umaru Musa Yar’Adua had contested the 2007 general elections together. While the late Yar’Adua won on the umbrella of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the current office holder, Buhari, lost under the aegis of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP). It was Buhari’s first attempt to become democratically elected after his military stint as Head of State in 1984

It was only the first of Buhari’s three attempts to become democratically elected after his military stint as Head of State in 1984 but he took it to heart and sued the late Yar’Adua.

Now, a book has been written about that chapter of Nigerian history with special focus on the election petition filed by Major General Buhari by the current Special Assistant to the Governor of Ogun State, Mr Soyombo Opeyemi.

It will be launched in Abeokuta on the 21st of February at an event hosted by the Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun.

According to a press statement signed by the author, “the aim of the book is to ensure that no future elections are rigged in Nigeria and that the Judiciary will never, either by design or default, endorse electoral robbery.”

Other dignitaries expected at the book presentation are the wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, wife of the Governor of Ogun State, Mrs Olufunso Amosun, Senators Gbolahan Dada and Lanre Tejuoso as well as members of House of Representatives and others.

Dr Kayode Oyende of the Faculty of Law, Lagos State University will be the reviewer of the book.

There’s no mention of President Buhari attending the event but it will be interesting to see the reactions of Nigerians, especially those in the opposition once they read the book – or snippets of it.

