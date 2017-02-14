[The Presidential Blog] Buhari is all about the condolence calls

About two weeks ago, early on in this vacation that may soon end, the President mad his first known call to Nigeria and it was to commiserate with the Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung who’d just lost his wife.

We heard about it like it was the sweetest thing since jollof rice.

Today, presidential media aide has tweeted that the President has made another phone call to Nigeria to… you guessed it, commiserate.

President @MBuhari condoles Adamu Fika over wife's death https://t.co/GyKJhb5Va4 — Garba Shehu 🇳🇬 (@GarShehu) February 14, 2017

In a telephone call from London to the bereaved Wazirin, the President said the loss of such a devoted wife of many years was a painful one. https://t.co/tfQ8e33M9j — Garba Shehu 🇳🇬 (@GarShehu) February 14, 2017

Again, how sweet… Dr. Adamu Fika has just lost his wife, Hajiya Tasallah Fika

Except who is Adamu Fika though?

Apparently, he is the Wazirin Fika, a former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and a former holder of Babachir Lawal’s office, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Fika is the only Nigeria’s Head of Civil Service to resign because he was not comfortable being at the helm of affairs of a Civil Service he perceived was being destroyed.

