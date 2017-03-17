[The Presidential Blog] Watch how the governors rewarded President Buhari for dropping in on their NEC meeting

Yesterday, President Buhari decided to show some love to the members of the National Economic Council – the State Governors; the Central Bank Governor, the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Justice and of the Federal Capital Territory.

Having been accused of not being hands-on enough by Nigerians who had got a taste of Vice-President Osinbajo’s very involved style of leadership, it is only understandable that the President would have thought to show gratitude for the love & support [read: extreme patience] he’s received by renewing his promise to pursue the interest of the Nigerian people by dropping in “unplanned” at a meeting where he’d normally not be expected.

How’d you like your President Hands On?

But how does he intend to truly show that gratitude?

He knows Nigerians are broke and where better to start than by rededicating himself to economic issues. Again, showing up unannounced to an economic meeting he does not have to is surely not a bad place to start. Even if it’s not to weigh in on the issues that were being discussed but to announce all the other very “pro-active things he’s been doing” to make the lives of Nigerians better. Like:

-Directing the finance people to replenish the pockets of governors who still cannot figure out the concept of internal revenue generation

 

Otherwise, how else will they pay salaries and stop the Nigerians living and working in those states from starvation out of non-payment of salaries. He won’t want to leave them OYO, will he?

Perhaps, more important that showing his dedication to ensuring that Nigerians do not starve is the desire that the President had to meet with State governors.

As well as shut Fayose up in advance (remember we said perhaps). Our reasoning is that the President did not want the Ekiti champion to continue to chuck up his ignoring that two-week old request Fayose made to personally visit him while in London as snobbery. We all know how the governor can get, don’t we?

Otherwise, how else do you explain Buhari’s unrelated (to the economy, we mean) explanation at the Economic council, his decision to bar governors from visiting him?

Whether or not it did remain in Abuja is a question we need not revisit. All we know is that the President’s surprise drop-in at the NEC meeting stays noticed and nothing goes unrewarded too. The President got a huge ‘Get Well Soon” card signed by the governors afterwards.

 

