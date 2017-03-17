[The Presidential Blog] Watch how the governors rewarded President Buhari for dropping in on their NEC meeting

Yesterday, President Buhari decided to show some love to the members of the National Economic Council – the State Governors; the Central Bank Governor, the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Justice and of the Federal Capital Territory.

Having been accused of not being hands-on enough by Nigerians who had got a taste of Vice-President Osinbajo’s very involved style of leadership, it is only understandable that the President would have thought to show gratitude for the love & support [read: extreme patience] he’s received by renewing his promise to pursue the interest of the Nigerian people by dropping in “unplanned” at a meeting where he’d normally not be expected.

As I’ve said before,pursuing the interest of the Nigerian people is the only way to show my gratitude for the love & support I’ve been shown — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) March 16, 2017

How’d you like your President Hands On?

But how does he intend to truly show that gratitude? He knows Nigerians are broke and where better to start than by rededicating himself to

Even if it's not to weigh in on the issues that were being discussed but to announce all the other very "pro-active things he's been doing" to make the lives of Nigerians better. Like:

-Directing the finance people to replenish the pockets of governors who still cannot figure out the concept of internal revenue generation

I have directed the Finance Minister and CBN Governor to speedily release the 2nd tranche of the London-Paris Club refunds to the States. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) March 16, 2017

Otherwise, how else will they pay salaries and stop the Nigerians living and working in those states from starvation out of non-payment of salaries. He won’t want to leave them OYO, will he?

My promise to Nigerians is that I will not rest until I address all the issues that affect you. One of these basic things is salaries. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) March 16, 2017

It is most important that workers are able to feed their families, and pay rent and school fees. Extremely important. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) March 16, 2017

Perhaps, more important that showing his dedication to ensuring that Nigerians do not starve is the desire that the President had to meet with State governors. As well as shut Fayose up in advance (remember we said perhaps).

Our reasoning is that the President did not want the Ekiti champion to continue to chuck up his ignoring that two-week old request Fayose made to personally visit him while in London as snobbery. We all know how the governor can get, don't we?

Otherwise, how else do you explain Buhari’s unrelated (to the economy, we mean) explanation at the Economic council, his decision to bar governors from visiting him?

I took the opportunity of the National Economic Council (NEC) Meeting today to meet with State Governors. pic.twitter.com/R3k5JN7DnO — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) March 16, 2017

At NEC I also apologized to the Govs for barring visits while I was away—I didn’t want Govt to move to London;I wanted it to remain in Abuja — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) March 16, 2017

Whether or not it did remain in Abuja is a question we need not revisit. All we know is that the President’s surprise drop-in at the NEC meeting stays noticed and nothing goes unrewarded too. The President got a huge ‘Get Well Soon” card signed by the governors afterwards.

We captured the moment when the State Governors assembled to sign the Card they presented to President @MBuhari, today at NEC #SpotYourGov pic.twitter.com/HlYKHoYXBb — We ASOcial (@DigiCommsNG) March 16, 2017